INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police spent nearly three years investigating a deadly shooting on the near north side.

They now believe they’ve found the person responsible.

Last week, IMPD arrested 24-year-old Cortiz Norris in connection with a deadly shooting near E. 34th and N. Meridian streets from 2020.

Officers responded to the area around 9 a.m. on Nov. 28, 2020, where they found 30-year-old Daniel Adam shot in the driver’s set of a Chevrolet Cavalier. He died at the hospital three days later.

Detectives investigated the shooting for nearly three years. On Oct. 17, 2023, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office issued a murder warrant for Norris.

IMPD Violent Crimes Unit detectives and K9 officers located Norris at a residence in the 300 block of N. Temple Avenue. After officers announced themselves, Norris eventually exited the residence.

Police arrested Norris without further incident and booked him into the Marion County Jail on Oct. 18. He is charged with murder, according to court records.