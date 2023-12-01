INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan arrested a suspect in connection with a Thanksgiving homicide.

Around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 23, East District officers were dispatched to 259 N. Shortridge Rd., where they found 34-year-old Ousman Gasama lying in a courtyard suffering from what police described as “unknown trauma.”

Investigators followed a blood trail to a nearby apartment building; detectives spoke to several people at the scene.

Based on witness accounts and the subsequent investigation, police identified 39-year-old Efrem Edmondson as the suspect. IMPD’s Violent Crime Unit apprehended Edmondson Thursday in the 300 block of North Shortridge.

Efrem Edmondson

Police arrested him after questioning. Jail records show he’s being held on multiple charges, including murder, residential entry, criminal recklessness, intimidation and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

Edmondson is also being held on a probation violation related to a drug case, according to court records.