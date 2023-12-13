INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police made an arrest in connection with a Tuesday morning shooting on the far east side.
Officers were dispatched to the 10000 block of Folsom Drive around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, where they found a person had been shot. The individual was taken to an area hospital.
On Wednesday, IMPD said detectives identified 29-year-old Christopher Stewart as the possible suspect. He was taken into custody with help from IMPD’s Violent Crime Unit.
Police arrested Stewart after an interview. Preliminary charges against him include battery and criminal recklessness, according to jail records.
The incident remains under investigation.