INDIANAPOLIS – Police have a suspect in custody following the shooting death of a man outside Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers had “arrested an individual for his alleged role” in the death of 35-year-old Donnie Lee Sanders.

IMPD later revealed the suspect is 25-year-old Elijah Hayes. He was booked on a preliminary murder charge, according to jail records. His booking photo is unavailable at this time, IMPD said.

Sanders was found shot on the sidewalk at the intersection of South and Missouri streets outside the stadium. Officers were initially dispatched around 9:45 p.m. Monday to the 500 block of S. Capitol Avenue, the address for Lucas Oil Stadium.

IMPD had previously said that they believed the suspect had been caught on video walking into the Indiana Convention Center. The shooting led to a lockdown at the venue that was later lifted.

The incident happened shortly after the Indiana Pacers wrapped up a game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, just a few blocks away from the scene.