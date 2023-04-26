INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police arrested a man in connection with a weekend shooting at a gas station and food mart that killed two people.

Martice McGee, 20, was booked on two preliminary counts of murder. He’s accused of killing 26-year-old Jaquareous Rashawn Tyreik Mitchell and 29-year-old Jimmy Jermaine Thomas Jr.

The shooting happened before 5:30 p.m. Saturday inside Emerson Food Mart on North Emerson Avenue. Mitchell died at the scene, police said, while Thomas was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital in critical condition. He later died from his injuries.

Investigators spoke with multiple witnesses and said no store employees were involved in the incident. They reviewed surveillance video and identified McGee as the suspect.

Police arrested him Wednesday. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make a final charging decision.