INDIANAPOLIS – Police arrested a man in connection with a Sunday night shooting that injured a woman on Indy’s east side.

Tyrone Bostick, 21, was taken into custody on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness and battery by means of a deadly weapon, according to jail records.

Just before 8 p.m. Sunday, officers with IMPD East District were called to the 3000 block of N. Shadeland Avenue to investigate a shooting. They found a woman who’d been shot inside a vehicle.

The woman was taken to an area hospital.

Aggravated Assault detectives also arrived to investigate and identified Bostick as the suspect. Detectives arrested him Tuesday with the assistance of the IMPD Violent Crimes Unit.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and make a final charging decision. Bostick is next due in court on Friday, according to jail records.