INDIANAPOLIS – Police arrested a suspect in a weekend shooting on the northeast side that killed one person and left another in critical condition.

According to jail records, preliminary charges against 26-year-old Jailyn Hurt include murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, aggravated battery and possession of a controlled substance.

Homicide detectives arrested Hurt following a Sunday morning shooting that killed 25-year-old Gerald Lewis III and injured a 23-year-old woman.

East District officers were dispatched to the 4300 block of Mill View Court around 9 a.m. Sunday. They found Lewis and the woman had been shot inside an apartment. Both were taken to area hospitals in critical condition, although Lewis later died from his wounds.

Detectives found no sign of forced entry at the apartment. They identified Hurt as a person of interest early in the investigation and arrested him Sunday on drug-related offences. As the investigation continued, detectives eventually arrested him Tuesday on the murder-related counts; he was already in jail because of the earlier arrest.

IMPD said cooperation from the community was “instrumental” in the case.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final charging decision.