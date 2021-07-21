Police arrest man on drunk driving charges in deadly crash on Indy’s southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man accused of driving drunk faces charges in connection with a crash that killed two people.

According to court records, 27-year-old Grahm Parker was arrested on two counts of causing death when operating a vehicle while intoxicated and a count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan police, officers were called to the 4600 block of Kentucky Avenue near High School Road Sunday night, where they found 31-year-old Cody Dion and 32-year-old Geoffrey Wilson had been hit by a car. Both were killed.

Parker, who police said was driving the car that hit both men, remained at the scene. IMPD previously said that alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash.