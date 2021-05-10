Police arrest man believed to be involved in multiple business robberies on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police arrested a man Sunday they believe was involved in multiple business robberies on Indianapolis’ east side.

At about 8:15 a.m. Sunday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was informed of a robbery that had just occurred at the Speedway gas station located at 1590 N. Post Road.

IMPD says officers responded and quickly provided a description of the suspect to units in the area. As a result, detectives approached the suspect — identified as 35-year-old Marquette Neal — at N. Shadeland Ave. and Pendleton Pike, where he was taken into custody.

Detectives arrested Neal for his alleged role in the robbery after further investigation, and he was preliminarily charged with suspicion of robbery. Police say Neal was also arrested for his alleged role in a May 5 business robbery at 2383 East Washington St.

Neal was taken to the Marion County Jail. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and make a final decision on charges.

Anyone with information about criminal activity is urged to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).