Police arrest juvenile in homicide of Lyft driver on east side

INDIANAPOLIS– Indianapolis police announced the arrest of a juvenile in connection with a deadly shooting on the city’s east side.

Jahion Jarrett, 17, was arrested on July 27 in connection with the homicide.

The shooting happened on July 8 in the 9400 block of E. 25th Street, east of Post Road. Officers arrived just after 7 p.m. and found 45-year-old Hurts Presendieu behind an outbuilding on the property. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Marion County Coroner determined Presendieu died as a result of a gunshot wound.

Detectives say Presendieu was working as a Lyft driver when the incident occurred. That fact and others led police to Jarrett, who is being charged as an adult in this case.

