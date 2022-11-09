INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police arrested two people suspected of carrying out several robberies around the Indianapolis area in October and November.

According to IMPD, 38-year-old Howard Jones Jr. and 37-year-old Ashley Bell were taken into custody on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, following a robbery at a Family Dollar store. The investigation also involved the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force Unit.

IMPD robbery detectives and task force members were aware of an increasing number of robberies in the area of 5300 North Keystone Ave. on the north side. While surveilling the area, they saw a man run into the Family Dollar store located at 5135 N. Keystone Ave. Not long after that, he ran out.

Police saw him go north and then head east of the Family Dollar. Shortly after that, a blue Ford Escape left the area, leading to a short pursuit involving IMPD North District officers.

The pursuit ended when the SUV became disabled, police said. The passenger, later identified as Jones, tried to get away but police quickly apprehended him. He was taken to an area hospital “for suspicion of a possible drug overdose,” police said, before being evaluated and released into police custody.

The driver of the SUV, identified as Bell, was also taken into custody. Detectives found several items linking Jones and Bell to a series of robberies in the area, police said. They also recovered a Glock airsoft gun.

Police believe the pair pulled off seven robberies at pharmacies and Family Dollar stores in October and November, often hitting the same business multiple times. Here are the dates and locations, per IMPD:

Oct. 10, 2022: Walgreens, 5199 N. Keystone Ave.

Oct. 15, 2022: Walgreens, 5199 N. Keystone Ave.

Oct. 23, 2022: Walgreens, 5199 N. Keystone Ave.

Oct. 26, 2022: CVS, 2330 E 46th St.

Oct. 28, 2022: Family Dollar, 5135 N. Keystone Ave.

Oct. 31, 2022: Smoke Kulture, 5310 N. Keystone Ave.

Nov. 6, 2022: Family Dollar, 5135 N. Keystone Ave.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make a final charging decision in the case. The robberies remain under investigation, IMPD said.