INDIANAPOLIS — Police said they arrested a 15-year-old boy with a rifle in downtown Indianapolis on Saturday.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to a call reporting a disturbance involving multiple juveniles near S. Illinois St. and W. Maryland St. Police also received a report that one of the juveniles had a rifle.

Rifle under vehicle (Photo Provided By IMPD)

As officers approached, a 15-year-old ran and eluded them, said IMPD. Using a public safety camera, other officers provided updates on the teenager’s location. Police said they found the teen between vehicles in a parking garage and detained him without further incident.

IMPD added that the rifle was found under a vehicle near the 15-year-old. A magazine that fit the rifle was in the teen’s possession, along with some marijuana, noted police.

The 15-year-old was arrested for dangerous possession of a firearm and possession of marijuana. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final decision on charges.