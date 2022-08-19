INDIANAPOLIS — Police officers applied a tourniquet overnight to a shooting victim on the near east side.
IMPD says a man was walking north on N. Ritter Avenue near N. 19th Street at around 12:15 a.m. when he was shot in the leg by an unknown person.
The man’s condition was critical when responding officers arrived, so police applied a tourniquet to his leg. His condition has been upgraded to serious but stable.
IMPD says they are looking into any surveillance cameras in the area to provide insight on a potential suspect.