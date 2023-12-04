KOKOMO, Ind. — Two Kokomo men were charged with dealing meth after officers with the police department’s drug task force and K-9 division stopped their vehicle.

Monday’s release said on Dec. 2 around 3:45 a.m., officers tried to stop a white GMC pick-up truck near the 4000 block of South 00EW. The truck led police on a brief chase.

James Gray booking photo

The driver was later identified as James C. Gray. He was arrested for resisting law enforcement.

During a later search of the vehicle, police located about 450 grams or one pound of suspected meth, marijuana and $910 in cash.

A handgun was also located in the truck.

Gray was charged with:

dealing meth (10 grams or more), Level 2 felony

possession of meth (28 grams or more), Level 3 felony

obstruction of justice, Level 6 felony

resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, Level 6 felony

possession of marijuana, Class B misdemeanor.

A passenger in the vehicle was also identified as William Yates.

William Yates booking photo

Yates was charged with dealing meth (10 grams or more), Level 2 felony; possession of meth (28 grams or more), Level 3 felony; obstruction of justice, Level 6 felony; and two misdemeanors: possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.

The Kokomo police department said the case remains active and to contact them at (765) 456-7017 if anyone has additional information.

Anyone with information can also report tips anonymously by downloading the “Kokomo PD” mobile app.