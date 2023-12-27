SEYMOUR, Ind. — Two Seymour men were arrested after they reportedly invaded a home, beat the homeowner and stole property.

According to Seymour police, on Dec. 21, officers were called to a home on Rebecca Court about a home invasion and robbery.

It was reported that multiple people had just stolen multiple belongings.

After gathering statements and reviewing surveillance footage, police identified possible suspects involved.

Police said officers then responded to an address on the 900 block of North Park Street where they detained two of the suspects involved. Evidence was also collected from the home.

Investigators added that they later interviewed the individuals and obtained a confession. A search warrant was granted for a vehicle on the property where officers said additional evidence was found.

After the investigation, 31-year-old David Dakota Hatchett and 21-year-old Logan Lee Lane were arrested.

They were preliminarily charged with robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, Level 1 felony; burglary resulting in serious bodily injury, Level 1 felony; batter resulting in serious bodily injury, Level 5 felony and residential entry, Level 6 felony.

Court records showed Hatchett pleaded guilty to theft, a Level 6 felony in November. He was sentenced to 365 days in county jail but 277 days were suspended and he was credited 44 days.

No initial hearing has been scheduled for this case.