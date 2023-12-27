PLAINFIELD, Ind. — A Plainfield man is under arrest after a young victim told police that he had been molesting her for years.

Anthony Muir, 52, was arrested on Dec. 21 after a long investigation by police into the allegations of child molestation. He is charged with seven counts of child molesting, including multiple counts as a Level 1 felony.

Booking photo for Anthony Muir (Hendricks County Jail)

According to court documents, the victim came forward in March of 2022 and told her mother that Muir had been touching her underneath her pajama shorts for several years and committing other sexual acts when he was alone with the child.

Muir reportedly showed the child pornography on his tablet, according to court documents. Police also spoke with another child who reported seeing a naked Muir with the young victim.

Neither Muir nor his attorney responded to police’s request for an interview, court documents state.

A warrant for Muir’s arrest was filed on Dec. 21 and he was arrested the same day.

If convicted of a Level 1 felony, Muir could face between 20 and 40 years in prison.