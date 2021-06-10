Petition seeks to help find ways to stop surge of Indy homicides

INDIANAPOLIS — Community leaders on Indy’s northeast side have created a petition seeking emergency measures to stop the surging violence across the city.

That petition, created by the North Shadeland Alliance, follows a double homicide in that neighborhood just days earlier.

The petition has gotten hundreds of signatures in less than 24 hours.

Like a lot of people, the organizers are frustrated by the constant killing across Indianapolis and are looking for solutions.

Four people were shot and two men died in a business parking lot near 75th and Shadeland over the weekend.

A month earlier, 23-year-old Malik Parks was murdered after being ambushed at an apartment complex near the same intersection.

The high-profile killing of an employee at Subway along Shadeland last year also remains unsolved, despite surveillance pictures being released of the suspected killers.

The three cases are just a small part of the record-breaking murder numbers seen across Indianapolis.

“Of course we’re concerned about crime in our area, but we can’t stop the bleeding in our little section of town. It is a city wide problem,” said Kris Parmelee.

Parmelee helped create the petition which has three suggestions for slowing the violence, including ending low or no bail for repeat violent offenders.

“It is literally a revolving door. It is not a figure of speech. It is a revolving door of criminals right now,” said Parmelee.

In fact, court records show one of the men killed in the double homicide on Shadeland last week, Darnell Bell, was released on bond following a weapons charge less than three weeks before he was shot to death.

The petition also calls for the city to purchase a gunshot detection system and authorize emergency resources for IMPD.

“It is abundantly clear that we have a violence problem in our city,” said IMPD assistant chief Chris Bailey on Wednesday.

The city-county council public safety committee began discussing an additional $3 million in spending for police and community groups proposed by mayor Joe Hogsett.

Regardless of that debate, Kris says her goal is simple.

“The goal of the petition is just to draw attention to the problem and hopefully get somebody who has authority to implement some emergency measures,” said Parmelee. “If they don’t agree with what we’ve come up with, awesome. Give us some other suggestions.”

Anyone interested in looking at or signing the petition can do so on the alliance’s website.