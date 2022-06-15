PERU, Ind. — Monday night, State Trooper Steven Glass observed Wallace Taylor, 31 of Peru, near the 300 block of Blackhawk Court knowing he had a warrant out for his arrest.

Glass took Taylor into custody and was found with five grams of methamphetamine on his person.

Taylor was incarcerated in the Miami County Jail. Glass served him with the arrest warrant and two counts of Dealing Methamphetamine and two charges for Possession of Methamphetamine. He also faces additional charges for Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of a Narcotic Drug.