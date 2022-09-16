INDIANAPOLIS – A woman died in a shooting outside a daycare on the near west side Friday morning.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan police, officers were dispatched around 7:20 a.m. to West 10th Street and North Holmes Avenue.

Police found a woman who’d been shot multiple times at the location. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was dropping off children at the daycare and there were multiple witnesses, police said. Investigators said some of the children may have seen what happened.

It happened outside Charity Church Childhood Center.

Police described the shooting as a “directed attack” and said no suspect was in custody. They’ve received multiple descriptions of the gunman.

Children at the daycare were being released through the back entrance. Parents were being contacted to come pick up their children, police said.

The shooting remains under investigation.