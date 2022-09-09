INDIANAPOLIS — One man is in seriously critical condition Friday afternoon following a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metro police were dispatched around 6 p.m. to The Welcome Inn at the 2800 block of N. Shadeland Avenue, which is near the intersection of Shadeland and E. 30th Street on the east side, on report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, IMPD officers found an adult male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim is reported to be in serious and “extremely critical” condition, IMPD said on scene. It is currently unclear if the shooting took place inside the motel.