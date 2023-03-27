INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a person was found shot near a popular shopping area on the city’s north side Monday morning.

According to police, the shooting happened around 5:43 a.m. at 8787 Keystone at the Crossing. IMPD said the shooting happened at the Sheraton hotel listed at the address.

Police believe the incident was isolated, and there is no threat to the nearby Fashion Mall.

The victim was last said to be stable.

This story is developing and will be updated.