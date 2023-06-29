INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police confirm troopers are investigating after a person was shot on Interstate 65 on the south side of Indianapolis.

ISP confirms that around 7:40 p.m., troopers were dispatched to mile marker 103 on I-65 near Southport Road.

Upon arrival to the area, which is on Indy’s south side, ISP said troopers found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, an ISP official said, is conscious and alert.

No other information was immediately provided. This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.