INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police say a man was shot during an attempted robbery on the near northwest side.

Officers were called to a reported shooting in the 3000 block of Ethel Avenue around 4:50 a.m. Tuesday. They found a man suffering from injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

According to IMPD, the victim was at a gas station at 30th and MLK when someone approached him and asked for money; the victim told him he didn’t have any. The suspect then pulled a gun and shot the man in the leg.

The victim made his way to family on Ethel Avenue and called police. He was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital.

Aggravated Assault detectives have been called to investigate.