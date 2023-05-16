INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police have made an arrest in a shooting at a park on the city’s near northwest side that injured one person.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called around 8:10 p.m. Tuesday to 3700 Clifton Street, the address for Bertha Ross Park, on report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, IMPD said officers found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds to the abdomen, hip, back, elbow, wrist, armpit, shoulder and hand. That victim, who IMPD identified as an adult male in his early 20s, is listed in stable condition at a Methodist Hospital.

While investigating, IMPD said officers learned of two people who had fled the scene. Those two people, who police referred to as persons of interest, were apprehended a few blocks away from the park.

Davon Porter

Officers also recovered a .22 caliber Glock 44 handgun from the scene, IMPD said.

IMPD said the two persons of interest were detained and were taken downtown to be interviewed by detectives.

Davon Porter, 19, was arrested on a count of attempted murder for his alleged role.

During an interview, Porter allegedly told detectives that he had seen the victim arguing with a woman and that it had turned physical. Court docs also show that Porter said he verbally argued with the victim but that he wasn’t the one who did the shooting.

However, when asked to identify a suspect in the shooting out of a photo array, the victim chose Porter.

The second detained person, a minor that was with Porter, was released to a parent. During an interview with IMPD, the minor told detectives that he had handled the gun but that the firearm was Porter’s and that Porter was the one who shot it.