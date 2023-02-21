INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was killed and another injured in separate shootings across Indianapolis Tuesday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a person shot report just before 1:30 a.m. in the 7000 block of Bayview Club Dr. on the city’s northeast side.

When officers arrived, they located an adult male with injuries consistent of gunshot wound(s). He was taken to St. Vincent Hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced deceased shortly after, according to police.

According to investigators, someone had called police to report a person trying to force entry into a home on Bayview Club Drive. Another person inside the home then fired shots, striking the man trying to force entry into the home.

Detectives believe the man shot and the shooter knew each other.

“There is no reason to believe there is any ongoing threat to the community, and this does not appear any home invasion or anything like that,” said IMPD Lt. Shane Foley.

Then, 30 minutes later, officers responded to the block of Hearthstone Way on the city’s southeast side.

Police located a 19-year-old male with injuries consistent of gunshot wound(s). They were “awake and breathing,” according to police.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

This is an ongoing investigation. Return to this post for live updates.