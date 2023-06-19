INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in stable condition after a shooting Monday night near a northwest Indy church.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department crews were called just before 9 p.m. to the 5200 block of W. 62nd Street, near Northwestway Park and a Baptist church on the city’s northwest side, for a fight.

Upon arrival, IMPD said officers found a victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound near the church. That victim, IMPD said, is currently reported to be in stable condition.

A FOX59/CBS4 crew responded to the scene and saw a large police presence in the parking lot of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church.

No other information was immediately provided by IMPD.