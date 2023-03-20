An IMPD squad car sits parked at the scene of north side shooting on Keystone Avenue

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating a shooting near a north-side gas station that injured one person.

IMPD officers were called around 3:20 p.m. to 7024 N. Keystone Avenue on reports of shots fired and a person injured. The address is listed as a north-side Indy gas station.

Upon arrival to the area, which is near the intersection of Keystone and E. 71st Street, IMPD said crews found a person with a gunshot wound.

IMPD did not immediately provide a condition of the victim. FOX59/CBS4 has a crew on the way to the scene and this article will be updated when more information is released.