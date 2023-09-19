INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting at a Greyhound bus station Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the 300 block of S. Illinois Street on a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

There is no additional information from the department at this time. This is a developing news and FOX59/CBS4 will keep you updated when more information becomes available.