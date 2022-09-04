INDIANAPOLIS — A person is dead after a shooting on the city’s northwest side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan police responded around 5:45 p.m. to the 4200 block of N. High School Road on report of a person shot. Upon arrival to the area, which is near an Express Pantry close to the intersection of High School Road and Gateway Drive, to find a victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim, IMPD said, has been pronounced dead on scene. FOX59 has a crew at the scene and will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

This is the second shooting since July at the Express Pantry location. On July 28, a 17-year-old boy was taken to a hospital in critical condition after police said he was shot inside the convenience store overnight.