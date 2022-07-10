INDIANAPOLIS — A man has died after a Sunday afternoon shooting on the Indy’s near southwest side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded around 2:45 p.m. to the 1200 block of Kappes St., near the intersection of I-70 and S. Harding Street, on report of a person shot. Upon arrival, police found an adult male with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

The man was originally reported to be in critical condition but was pronounced dead shortly after on scene, police said. IMPD officials on scene said preliminary information shows the shooting actually occurred on Lambert Street.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated with more information once it is released.