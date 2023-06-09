INDIANAPOLIS — A person is dead after being shot on the near northeast side of Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Metro Police Department was called around 9:10 p.m. to the 2900 block of Station Street, a house near the intersection of E. 30th Street and N. Sherman Drive, for a person shot.

Upon arrival, IMPD said officers found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. That victim, IMPD said, was soon pronounced deceased.

IMPD’s Night Watch is responding to the scene. No other information was immediately provided.

Ofc. Samone Burris with IMPD confirmed that if this shooting death is determined to be a homicide, it will be the 100th homicide in Indianapolis this year.