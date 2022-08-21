INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting Sunday night on the east side of Indianapolis.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched around 9:10 p.m. to the 4100 block of E. Michigan Street on the east side. This area is near the intersection of Michigan and N. Sherman Drive.

Upon arrival, IMPD officers found a male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in the street. The victim was pronounced dead on scene, IMPD said.

A silver Ford SUV parked in the westbound lane of Michigan Street near the intersection of North Grant Avenue was next to the victim, police said. The driver’s side door was still open on the SUV.

IMPD officers found a gun that was left in an alley about a block east of the crime scene, police said. Two people, including one juvenile, have been taken to the IMPD homicide office for questioning. It is unclear at this time whether the two people are suspects or merely witnesses.

IMPD has crews responding to the scene. This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.