INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on the city’s south side.

IMPD said officers were called around 3:05 p.m. Friday afternoon to the 3400 block of Meridian Street for a person shot. This is a residential area near the intersection of Meridian and W. Sumner Avenue.

Upon arrival, IMPD said officers found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound outside of a residence. That man, IMPD said around 3:30 p.m., was listed in critical condition. Around 3:50 p.m., IMPD said his condition was changed to ‘extremely critical’.

At 4:10 p.m., IMPD announced that the man had been pronounced dead.

IMPD Lt. Shane Foley said on scene that homicide detectives have identified a person of interest and are working to determine what role that person played in the shooting. Foley also appealed to any neighbors in the area to provide any information or video evidence that may be relevant.