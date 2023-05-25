INDIANAPOLIS — A male is dead after being shot at an apartment complex on the northeast side of Indy, according to local police.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called around 5:45 p.m. Thursday to the 10000 block of Montery Road, a residential area near the intersection of N. Mitthoefer Road and 42nd Street on the city’s northeast side.

Upon arrival, IMPD said officers found a male suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of an apartment complex. That person, IMPD said, was taken by EMS to a local hospital in critical condition.

The male was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital, IMPD Ofc. William Young said on scene.

IMPD currently does not have a specific identity for the victim, although Ofc. Young said investigators believe he is a young adult.

There is currently no suspect information regarding the shooting. IMPD homicide officers are canvassing the area looking to speak with witnesses.

Ofc. Young said that anyone looking to provide police with information can contact the IMPD Homicide Office.

“We want people to work with homicide units,” Young said. “But what we really want is to have no homicides at all.”