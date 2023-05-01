INDIANAPOLIS — A person is in critical condition at an Indianapolis hospital after being shot on the city’s east side, local police said.

Indianapolis Metro police crews were called around 9:20 p.m. Monday to the intersection of E. Washington Street and S. Shortridge Road, near Washington’s intersection with Shadeland Avenue, on report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, IMPD said crews found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. That victim, IMPD said, is currently listed in critical condition.

No other information was immediately provided by police. FOX59/CBS4 has a crew on the way to the scene and this article will be updated with more information as it is released.