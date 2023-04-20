INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after a person was shot and critically injured Thursday night on the city’s east side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan police crews were called around 9:35 p.m. to the 3800 block of E. 31st Street, near the intersection of N. Sherman Drive on the city’s east side, for a person shot.

Upon arrival, IMPD said officers found a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

That victim, IMPD said, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

No other information was immediately provided by police. This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.