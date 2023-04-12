INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at a gas station on the city’s near east side.

IMPD crews were called around 8:55 p.m. to the intersection of N. Hamilton Avenue and E. Washington Street for a person shot at a gas station.

Upon arrival, IMPD said officers found an adult male with a gunshot wound. That man, police said, was taken a local level 1 trauma center and was initially listed in “extremely critical” condition. The man, IMPD said, was pronounced dead around an hour later.

IMPD Maj. Mike Leepper said on scene that it is currently unclear what led up to the shooting and if the man that was shot was a victim or an aggressor. However, the shooter did not stay on scene and it is unclear whether they fled on foot or in a vehicle, Leepper said.

IMPD said that Aggravated Assault and Homicide detectives are on scene interviewing cooperating witnesses and working to learn more about what happened. Anyone with information on the shooting is being asked to call CrimeStoppers of Central Indiana.