An IMPD squad car responds to the intersection of Keystone Avenue and 38th Street in Indianapolis after a person was shot on July 26, 2023.

INDIANAPOLIS — A person is in critical condition at an Indianapolis hospital after being shot in a commercial area on the city’s northeast side.

Indianapolis Metro police crews were called around 6:15 p.m. Monday to the intersection of E. 38th Street and N. Keystone Avenue, an area with a lot of restaurants on the city’s northeast side, for a person shot.

Upon arrival, IMPD said officers found a person with a gunshot wound. That victim, IMPD said, is currently listed in critical condition.

No other information was immediately provided by IMPD. FOX59/CBS4 has a crew on the way to the scene.