INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro police are investigating after a person was shot near an apartment complex on the city’s near northeast side.

IMPD crews were called around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday to the 2300 block of Beckwith Drive, the address for an apartment complex in the Martindale-Brightwood area, for shots fired.

Upon arrival to the area, IMPD said officers found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. That victim, IMPD said, is listed in critical condition.

No other information was immediately provided by IMPD. FOX59/CBS4 has a crew on the way to the scene and this article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.