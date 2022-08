INDIANAPOLIS — One person is recovering after a shooting at a near south side gas station.

IMPD was called to the BP gas station at the intersection of E. Raymond Street and Shelby Street just before 4:30 a.m.

One person was found that was said to be “in serious but stable condition” after being shot.

Police say the shooting did happen at the gas station. The victim was outside at the pump when he was shot.

