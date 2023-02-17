INDIANAPOLIS — Indy police are investigating a shooting at the Castleton Square Mall.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department crews were called around 3:30 p.m. Friday to 6020 E. 82nd Street, the address for the mall, on multiple reports of shots fired and a person shot.

Upon arrival, IMPD officers found security inside the mall’s foyer area providing first aid, including a tourniquet, to a male victim.

The age of the victim, IMPD said, is unknown. Police said he was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is listed in stable condition.

No employees of the mall were injured in the shooting, IMPD said.

The department tweeted around 3:50 p.m. that the shooting suspect is no longer on scene.

IMPD PIO William Young clarified around 4:50 p.m. that multiple people were involved in the incident and that detectives are interviewing multiple persons of interest that stayed on scene. He also said that there are some persons of interest that police are still looking to speak with.

The mall, IMPD said, went under a brief lockdown following the shooting as authorities swept the building. The mall will have a heavy police presence throughout Friday night, IMPD said, and will remain closed until at least Saturday.

Previous Indiana mall shootings

This is not the first time a shooting has taken place at the Castleton Square Mall this year.

On Jan. 3, a teenager died and another person was injured in a shooting in the mall’s parking lot. The shooting sparked friends and family of the 16-year-old victim to speak out about gun violence in the city.

This is also not the only mall that central Indiana police have had to respond to shootings at in the last year.

Greenwood police were called on Dec. 23, 2022, to the Greenwood Park Mall on reports of shots fired. Additionally, in July 2022, the same Greenwood mall was the site of a mass shooting that took the lives of three victims and the shooter.