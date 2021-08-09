Person shot and killed on Indy’s near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been shot and killed on the near east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m. Monday, police were called to the 2800 block of Brookside Avenue in response to a person shot.

Officers arrived to find a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

About 30 minutes earlier, a person was shot a mile and a half away in the 1100 block of North Tuxedo Avenue, which is roughly a four-minute drive from the location of the fatal shooting. The person shot at Tuxedo Avenue is expected to survive, according to IMPD. Police say the two shootings do not appear to be related at this time.