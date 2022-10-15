INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating Saturday night after a person was shot and killed on the east side of Indianapolis.

City metro police were called around 8:15 p.m. to the intersection of E. 21st Street and Shoreland Drive on report of a person down. Upon arrival, IMPD officers found a Black man laying in a ditch off the road.

That victim, IMPD said, was rendered aid for apparent gunshot wounds but was pronounced dead on the scene.

This is the 17th deadly shooting IMPD has responded to in the city since the beginning of October. When asked about the violence, an IMPD Captain on scene said it is more than frustrating.

“It’s not frustrating,” IMPD Capt. Jerry Leary said. “But it is worrisome because we care about our neighbors and our communities.”

Homicide detectives are actively investigating the crime scene, Leary said, although no suspect information was released Saturday.

Anyone that was in the area of 21st and Shoreland around 8:15 p.m. is being asked to contact IMPD homicide crews.