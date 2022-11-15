INDIANAPOLIS — A man died after being shot Tuesday morning on the east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

At about 9:50 a.m., police were called to Southeastern Ave. and S. Emerson Ave. in response to a report of a person shot.

(Photo By Jesse Wells)

(Photo By Jesse Wells)

(Photo By Jesse Wells)

Officers arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, said IMPD.

Police explained that the incident likely started at the Marathon gas station at that intersection. The man then drove away in a car and crashed into a tree. IMPD added that one person was taken into custody, and there may be additional suspects.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.