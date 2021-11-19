Person shot and killed after trying to break into Muncie home

MUNCIE, Ind. — A person was shot and killed Friday morning after trying to break into a home in Muncie, according to the Muncie Police Department.

Shortly before 5:30 a.m., police responded to the 1400 block of East 7th Street after someone called 911 to report that an unknown person was attempting to enter their residence.

Police said officers arrived within minutes and discovered one individual dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

MPD noted that the 911 caller and occupants of the home were not injured. Police don’t believe there to be any suspects at large.

No arrests have been made. MPD is investigating the incident and will forward the case to the prosecutor’s office once the investigation is complete.