INDIANAPOLIS — A person was shot and killed Friday morning on the northeast side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

At about 10 a.m., police were called to 8110 North Shadeland Avenue, where a Red Roof Inn is located.

Officers arrived to find a person with at least one gunshot wound. They were pronounced dead.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.