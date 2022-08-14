INDIANAPOLIS – A teenager is in serious condition following a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 2 p.m. Sunday in the 4200 block of E. Washington Street.

Officers arrived to find a 15-year-old male inside a residence with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. IMPD said the shooting victim was in serious condition.

According to IMPD, detectives think the shooting happened in a different area but are still working to confirm this. Aggravated assault detectives are on scene investigating, police said. This is a developing story.