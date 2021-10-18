Woman in shot and seriously injured after ex-boyfriend followed her and fired gun into vehicle

Scene of shooting at West 38th Street on the northwest side of Indianapolis (Photo By Sterling Hicks)

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman is in “serious condition” after a shooting on the northwest side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

At about 5:20 p.m. Monday, police were called to the 5500 block of West 38th Street.

Officers arrived to discover a woman had been shot in a vehicle while stopped at an intersection.

Police said the shooting was a result of a domestic situation and that officers believe an ex-boyfriend to be the shooter.

Police said the ex-boyfriend followed the woman and exited his vehicle while the woman was sitting in the intersection of 38th and Moller and fired a gun into the car she was a passenger in.

Police said the woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The shooter was spotted fleeing the scene in a brown or tan colored SUV southbound on Moller Road.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.