Person in critical condition after shooting on Indy’s near north side

INDIANAPOLIS — A person is in critical condition after being shot on the near north side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
At about 12:20 p.m. Sunday, police were called to the 2500 block of Highland Place.
Officers arrived to find a person shot. IMPD originally described the person as “awake and breathing” but has since listed their condition as “critical.”
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.