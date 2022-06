INDIANAPOLIS – A person was critically hurt in a shooting on the east side Monday.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the 6200 block of Brookville Road after someone placed an incomplete 911 call just after 2:10 p.m.

Police found a person in with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds, IMPD said.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.